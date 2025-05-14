Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked to Spanish giants Barcelona several times and his Anfield contract expires in 2027.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has suggested that the club are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer amid links to Luis Diaz.

The Catalan giants are set to win the La Liga title. They are seven points clear of fierce foes Real Madrid with three fixtures remaining, while they claimed the Copa del Rey and suffered a gut-wrenching extra-time loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barca are aiming to defend their crown and Deco has suggested that they do not believe any key players will leave. But the former midfielder has suggested that Hansi Flick’s side have perhaps over-relied on Raphinha, who has fired 34 goals and 25 assists in all competitions, and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who has netted 16 times and created 24.

Barcelona transfer plans

Barca have been heavily linked with Liverpool winger Diaz. The Colombia international has featured prominently in the Reds’ Premier League title triumph, scoring 17 goals and creating eight in all competitions.

And speaking to ESPN, Deco believes that more depth in the final third might be on their agenda ahead of the transfer window opening. “I don’t believe that this team, given its dynamism and joy, will have anyone wanting to leave,” said the former Portugal international. “We’ve already renewed most of the players, now we need to take care of the ones that are still there."

“Suddenly, we feel very dependent on Raphinha and Lamine. Maybe we need similar players, a solution for them. The squad is quite balanced, and we have a lot of good players in the youth team too.”

Will Luis Diaz leave Liverpool?

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for £37 million in January 2022. In total, he has scored 41 goals and registered 23 assists in 146 appearances. There were some question marks around the 28-year-old’s end product, but he has enjoyed his best campaign to date. In the Premier League, Diaz has bagged 13 goals. That places him joint-11th in the top-scorer charts, while he is eighth when discounting penalties.

Diaz’s father has previously expressed that his son’s dream would be to play for Barcelona. The Barrancas-born winger is out of contract at Anfield in 2027, having not signed fresh terms since arriving three-and-a-half years ago.

However, after bagging in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Diaz confirmed that he would like to extend his stay at Liverpool rather than switching to Barca.

“I’m really happy and I have been like this since the first day I arrived,” Diaz told Colombian channel Telemundo Deportes. “I’ve always been very calm and I have really just been enjoying the football played by this great team, being a part of this. “We will be talking, the talk about it (his future) will happen. For me, I’d stay for as long as possible.

“It also depends on the club, it all depends on the details. They’re all details that are sorted out separately. But I am very calm, very happy and I am enjoying the Premier League.”