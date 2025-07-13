Supercomputer predicts 2025/26 Premier League table for Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal, Man Utd, Nottingham Forest & more

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST

Liverpool and Everton will both be aiming for lofty finishes next season

Liverpool and Everton will both be aiming high once the 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway next month.

The Reds can’t better their position from last campaign but will certainly look to replicate it as they are out to defend their Premier League title. With David Moyes getting a full pre-season at Everton, he will want to take the Toffees into Europe - replicating the feats he achieved with West Ham.

A 2025/26 Premier League Supercomputer, via BettingLounge.co.uk, has predicted how all the Merseyside clubs will fare next season. The Premier League Supercomputer, conducted by BettingLounge.co.uk, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the Supercomputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength - based on factors such as league position and form - and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results. Here’s where it is tipping the Merseyside clubs to finish compared to their rivals...

Predicted points - 22

1. 20th: Sunderland

Predicted points - 22 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 34

2. 19th: Leeds United

Predicted points - 34 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 40

3. 18th: Burnley

Predicted points - 40 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 41

4. 17th: Wolves

Predicted points - 41 | Wolves via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice