Supercomputer predicts Liverpool and Everton final Premier League positions in 2025-26

By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 04:00 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 04:01 BST

Liverpool will be hoping to retain their Premier League title next season while Everton will have their eyes on European football

Liverpool are not slowing down in the transfer market as they look to win back-to-back Premier League titles under Arne Slot.

The Reds have spent around £250m on new players so far this summer after the arrival of Hugo Ekitike this week - but they remain heavily linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Everton have made a handful of signings as they look to challenge for European football. David Moyes will enter his first full season back at the club since his return earlier this year - while a new stadium could give some momentum towards a European push.

Our friends at Sussex World have crunched the numbers with their supercomputer predicting how the season will unfold and where the two Merseyside clubs will finish. Take a look...

Predicted points: 32

1. 20th: Sunderland

Predicted points: 32 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 36

2. 19th: Burnley

Predicted points: 36 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 38

3. 18th: Wolves

Predicted points: 38 | Wolves via Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

4. 17th: Leeds United

Predicted points: 40 | Getty Images

