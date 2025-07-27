Liverpool are not slowing down in the transfer market as they look to win back-to-back Premier League titles under Arne Slot.

The Reds have spent around £250m on new players so far this summer after the arrival of Hugo Ekitike this week - but they remain heavily linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Everton have made a handful of signings as they look to challenge for European football. David Moyes will enter his first full season back at the club since his return earlier this year - while a new stadium could give some momentum towards a European push.

Our friends at Sussex World have crunched the numbers with their supercomputer predicting how the season will unfold and where the two Merseyside clubs will finish. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Sunderland Predicted points: 32 | Getty Images

2 . 19th: Burnley Predicted points: 36 | Getty Images

3 . 18th: Wolves Predicted points: 38 | Wolves via Getty Images

4 . 17th: Leeds United Predicted points: 40 | Getty Images