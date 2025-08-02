The new Premier League season is set to begin in just two weeks and few sides will be more excited than reigning Champions Liverpool. The Reds romped to the title in 2024/25 and their summer transfer business will only have sunk more fear into their rivals.

Florian Wirtz broke the British transfer record on his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, while Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have also arrived to bolster the Anfield ranks. Liverpool’s transfer window could yet see another bombshell if Alexander Isak completes a sensational £150m move from Newcastle United.

Liverpool’s summer optimism has had a hint of solemn tragedy after the untimely passing of Diogo Jota, but the club’s fans and players alike have come together to help the late Portuguese’s family and celebrate his illustrious playing career with the Reds. Long may that continue.

The Reds kick off the new Premier League season at Anfield against Bournemouth on August 15 and there will no doubt be an unforgettable atmosphere as Arne Slot and his champions enter the field once again.

As for the Blue half of Merseyside, 2025/26 will see a fresh start for Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium under club legend manager David Moyes. Fans will be optimistic heading into this new chapter and will hope to push on and away from any relegation troubles.

We asked X’s Grok AI to play the role of ‘supercomputer’ and predict how the Premier League table will finish come the end of the 2025/26 season. The results make interesting viewing for fans of both Merseyside clubs and there are some shock predictions for several sides across the country.

