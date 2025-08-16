Liverpool started their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

The Reds went 1-0 up before half-time as new signing Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring with a precise finish. Early in the second half, Ekitike was involved again as he found Cody Gakpo who weaved across the face of the Cherries defence and hammered home.

The hosts looked comfortable but remained incredibly open at the back and soon found themselves pegged back to 2-2 as Antoine Semenyo finished off a sweeping Bournemouth move before breaking the length of the pitch and firing in his second of the night.

Federico Chiesa was the unlikely hero as he clinched the decisive goal on 88 minutes in front of the Kop. Mohamed Salah wrapped matters up in the fourth minute of stoppage time as he drilled the ball into the bottom corner to ease nerves.

The Opta Supercomputer has made it’s predictions ahead of the 2025-26 season . Their method says: “After simulating every match of the 2025-26 Premier League season 10,000 times, we’re able to average the points total of every club across those simulations and rank teams positionally.”

Here’s what they came up with...as Liverpool are the first side to get three points on the board.

1 . 20th: Sunderland Average predicted points - 31.5 | Getty Images

2 . 19th: Leeds United Average predicted points - 36.3 | Getty Images

3 . 18th: Burnley Average predicted points - 36.9 | Getty Images