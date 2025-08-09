Liverpool launch the defence of their Premier League title in less than a week when they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Friday night.

First up is the Community Shield final against Crystal Palace at Wembley as the Reds take on Crystal Palace in the domestic season opener on Sunday.

It has been a busy summer for the club on the transfer front with several additions made while a number of stars have also departed Merseyside. With the 2025-26 campaign IS just around the corner, more additions are being eyed as Arne Slot looks to retain the Premier League title.

Hugo Ekitike was the latest arrival as he joined the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez at the club. Darwin Nunez is leaving Anfield and Liverpool still have hopes of signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign getting underway, an AI supercomputer, via Sportscasting, has simulated the upcoming Premier League season. Here’s where the Reds are tipped to finish compared to potential title rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and more. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Leeds United Predicted points - 28 | Getty Images

2 . 19th: Sunderland Predicted points - 32 | Getty Images

3 . 18th: Burnley Predicted points - 35 | Getty Images