Liverpool got their 2025-26 Premier League season off to a winning start with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Bournemouth last week, with Federico Chiesa the hero at Anfield.

The Reds now prepare for a trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United, amid ongoing speculation over Alexander Isak’s future at the club. Newcastle kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s expected title rivals both won their opening games with Manchester City smashing Wolves 4-0 while Arsenal edged past Manchester United.

There’s still 37 matches to play and plenty of twists and turns are promised along the way, including those in the transfer market. Data experts at Opta have already boldly predicted how the final league table will shape up as well as the point’s tallies for all 20 teams.