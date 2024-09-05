Liverpool are the other flawless team so far this season and could finish in the top three. | Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The Premier League campaign has begun perfectly so far with three wins from three games.

The return of the Premier League has had an air of inevitability at the top end as Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal lead the way.

Arne Slot’s seamless beginning caught most off guard - especially the manner of their victories. With 35 games to go, there is plenty of football still to be played but the early signs are promising for Liverpool. Perhaps less so for Everton, but they have the same record at the same stage last season. And it’s clear they have a better squad overall than last season and will hope to improve as the season goes on.

With the international break in full swing, we’ve looked to the supercomputer from Best Plinko Casino to see how the Premier League season could play out. Take it with a grain of salt, of course.

20th - Ipswich Town

Portman Road is a difficult place for teams to go but they may suffer from a lack of top-flight know-how.

19th - Southampton

The Saints won via the playoffs last season but have been far too risky playing out from the back thus far and have a lack of quality.

18th - Nottingham Forest

Despite having plenty of Premier League experience, they don’t look as threatening or solid overall as they have in recent years.

17th - Leicester City

They have escaped one PSR charge and could still yet be punished later in the season with a points deductions.

16th - Wolves

Gary O’Neil was not granted money to spend in the summer and has a squad that will struggle to finish any higher than their predicted finish.

15th - Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola enjoyed a strong debut campaign led by the 19 goals from Dominic Solanke but his exit throws a repeat finish into doubt.

14th - Brentford

Thomas Frank’s side have lost Ivan Toney and will have to wait over half the campaign for their summer signing Igor Thiago to recover from his untimely ACL injury in pre-season which will hold them back.

13th - Fulham

Marco Silva’s side have an interesting squad and could cause teams plenty of issues but defensively, they remain a concern which holds them back.

12th - Everton

Despite an awful start, they have a stronger squad overall that will lift them once they are settled. Sean Dyche got a tune out of a weaker squad after two deductions last season so there is hope for a turnaround.

11th - Brighton

They have an incredible squad full of talented youngsters who will likely be sold for big money in years to come. 11th seems very harsh given they have plenty of quality.

10th - Aston Villa

This would be a shock as Villa have bags of quality across the pitch and a top manager. A European campaign will prove challenging but it shouldn’t derail what is a deep and quality squad.

9th - Crystal Palace

Keeping hold of Marc Guehi, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Eberechi Eze should ensure they improve on last season and ninth would be an incredible achievement.

8th - Manchester United

With eighth being their worst-ever league finish last year, a repeat would spell disaster having spent big money once again. The pressure is on.

7th - West Ham

The Hammers have one of their best ever league squads and while it will take time for all the pieces to fit, when it does it could see them push the very best.

6th - Tottenham

Having finished fifth last season, they’ve brought in reinforcements and will hope to push on but the quality of teams above them is extremely tough.

5th - Newcastle United

With no European football, they will be able to maintain the same starting XI which should help produce results.

4th - Chelsea

Having signed an abundance of players, if Enzo Maresca can formulate a winning system then they could blow teams away. There are still questions in midfield and defensively, however.

3rd - Liverpool

We expect there to be a gulf in points between the top three and the chasing pack. Liverpool could push Arsenal and City even further this season but the computer has them falling short, just, again.

2nd - Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side have got closer and closer across the past two seasons but the lack of a lethal number nine could hold them back despite their clear quality.

With their undeniable quality across the pitch and in reserve, they will always manage to find a way to score and the title could be decided by the ‘big games’ against their rivals.