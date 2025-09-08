Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool FC at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for British record fee of £125 million on summer transfer deadline day.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has given an update on the fitness of Liverpool record signing Alexander Isak.

The striker finally completed a move to Anfield on summer transfer deadline day. The Reds paid Newcastle United a British record fee of £125 million to prise Isak to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he moves to the Premier League champions having had a disrupted off-season. Isak told Newcastle he wanted to leave the club, which resulted in him missing the majority of pre-season and did not feature in their opening three matches of the 2025-26 campaign.

He has linked up with Sweden’s squad during the international break and recommences full training but was left on the bench for their 2-2 draw with Slovenia last week. The Scandinavian country face Kosovo in a 2026 World Cup qualifier tonight and Kopites will be intrigued as to whether Isak features.

Tomasson has suggested that Isak is still not ready to start - but there is a good chance that he could come off the bench if Sweden are in need of a ‘game-changer’. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tomasson said: “The last game, I kept him on the bench for 90 minutes long. A bit for the result. If we were 1-1 then he would definitely have played minutes but we were leading.

“We shouldn't forgot that Alex had only had three training [sessions] but now has had five training [sessions]. He hasn't had a long pre-season so we are thinking about about the short term and also the long term. But he can definitely be a game-change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are back in action when they travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. Supporters will be hoping that they get a first glimpse of Isak at Turf Moor. But the former Real Sociedad centre-forward has cast some doubt on whether he will be able to feature because of his fitness.

Speaking to the club website, Isak said: “Yeah, of course, I think that’s the ambition. However, I’ve had a tricky summer where I haven’t played any games and I’ve had restricted training, so I think that’s one to judge and to analyse where I am at and how much I am ready to give. But I certainly want to play as soon as possible.”