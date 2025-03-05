Liverpool face PSG in the Champions League last 16 as two of Europe’s heavyweights do battle.

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up deploying a star-studded attack against Liverpool, reports suggest.

The Reds face the French champions at the Parc des Princes this evening in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie. A mouthwatering showdown is set to ensue and one of the frontrunners to win the competition is set to be eliminated.

Liverpool finished top of the new league phase of Europe’s elite club competition, while they sit at the summit of the Premier League by 13 points. But Ligue 1 champions-elect PSG are in rampant form and have fired 21 goals in their past four games.

Luis Enrique’s side boast magnificent forward options. And to gain an advantage in the first leg of the tie ahead of the reverse fixture at Anfield on Tuesday 11 March, the PSG boss could roll the dice and unleash all of his chief threats.

French outlet RMC Sports that there is a ‘temptation exists in recent hours to line up a real offensive armada’. It would see Desire Doue feature in midfield, with a three-pronged attack of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia that would aim to put Liverpool on the back foot. But if Kvaratskhelia, linked with Liverpool before joining PSG from Napoli in January, start on the bench then the Parisians’ midfield trio will be made up of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves.

‘We have to suffer’

Given that PSG have home advantage, it is likely that they will have more of the ball. That is something Liverpool are not used to too much this season - but did display they are comfortable being out of possession when earning a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last month

The Reds defended stoically in that game and head coach Arne Slot admitted that his troops may have to ‘suffer’ once against. Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “They are, not only when they lose the ball but in every part of the game, quite intense in terms of pressing. I think if there is one thing people will tell you about us it is that we are quite intense as well; maybe not going man-v-man all over the pitch like Paris Saint-Germain do but we like to press aggressively and if we lose the ball do the same also.

“So, it’s so difficult to judge before the game because, OK we’ve played Lille, they have played Lille, they were already 4-0 up at half-time and we were 1-0 up at half-time so that tells you how strong they are.

“But you cannot compare teams like that so tomorrow we have to wait and see if they will be on top of us and if they are, we have to suffer and we have to be like we were against City. Or hopefully we can hold the ball very well and we can play the similar style we have played in all the other games except for the City one, and that is us dominating ball possession. We will see tomorrow what the game will bring us.”