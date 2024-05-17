Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester City simply have to perform if they’re to seal a fourth successive Premier League title.

City are on the cusp of breaking a record by being crowned champions for four consequtive seasons if they beat West Ham on the final day of the season on Sunday. Guardiola’s men are two points ahead of Arsenal, who play host to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City have dominated the modern era, with Liverpool only breaking their stranglehold in the past six years. That came in the 2019-20 season but the Reds have finished runners-up to Guardiola’s side. In 2018-19, Jurgen Klopp’s men gathered 92 points but that was not enough while in 2021-22 they accrued 97 points but still finished in second spot. Both tallies would be enough to claim the silverware this term, with City to finish on 91 points with a victory over West Ham.

Asked what it says about his team being able to go all of the way when facing such fierce competition, Guardiola replied: “That they deserve it. Liverpool deserve it in the past. The margins in that moment I said so many times are so tight. I don't make a judgment about the fact the team don't win is not good, it's completely the opposite.

“Hats off to Liverpool in the past for ourselves, for Arsenal this season. My analysis is in modern sports and in football is when you arrive in the latter stages, it's because you have been magnificent. That does not change for one second.