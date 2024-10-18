'That's me done' - Conor Bradley reveals he thought Liverpool might have been over

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 21-year-old has opened up on his progress moving through the ranks with Liverpool.

Arne Slot has inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp and after making just two new signings over the summer, many are expecting even more promising things from the Dutchman and the board moving forward.

One of the main talking points since the transfer window closed has been the three players now well into the last 12 months of their contracts. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract next June and so far, no solid updates have emerged regarding new new deals.

The latter two are 33 and 32 respectively, heading towards the latter stages of their careers. However, Alexander-Arnold still has a long stretch ahead of him and fans are hoping he will commit his future to Liverpool, despite the ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

If the right-back does depart, the Reds have the impressive Conor Bradley at their disposal but the 21-year-old has admitted he didn’t see a future at Liverpool when he was sent out on loan to Bolton in 2022. Bradley, who stepped up massively last season in the absence of Alexander-Arnold, assumed his chapter at Anfield would be swiftly closed following his loan move.

“They told me that they wouldn't forget about me when I was out on loan. But at the time, you don't really believe it. You think 'a loan, that's sort of me done here'. But you have to keep working hard,” Bradley told the Liverpool Echo.

“I played around 50 games for Bolton and it was the best thing for me at that time. It turned me into what I am now, it changed me from a boy into a man. I'm so grateful for the opportunity Bolton gave me to go and play so many games there. It got me ready for coming back at Liverpool and giving it my best shot.”

Bradley has been limited to cameo appearances so far in the Premier League this season but was handed a start against West Ham in the Carabao Cup. At international level though, the defender continues to flourish. Bradley has captained Northern Ireland’s last two Nations League fixtures against Belarus and Bulgaria.

Last season, Bradley made 11 league appearances after coming back from injury to step in for Alexander-Arnold. He made headlines with his impressive performances and was tipped to be a headache for the squad selection moving forwards.

“Everybody knows how good Trent is. He's one of a kind as a footballer. But my aim is the same as last season — whenever I get a chance to be on the pitch I'm going to do my best to help the team. It's about winning the games and giving my all.

“I know I've got some decent competition. If I'm training well, hopefully it can push Trent on and that can only be good for the team.”