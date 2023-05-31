The 10 most likely players to join Liverpool this summer amid one huge surprise - gallery
Reports have suggested that these ten players are the main targets this summer.
Liverpool have already started their summer transfer preparations by outlining key targets, as well as hiring sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.
A change in personnel for next season has already begun; Liverpool said farewell to the quartet of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner following their final game of the season against Southampton and now the focus turns to recruitment.
Midfield is clearly an area to strengthen as most reports have linked them with signing multiple players for their engine room - but the stance on Liverpool’s budget is still unknown.
Neil Jones, reporting for GOAL, has drawn up a list of 10 targets - including both defenders and midfielders - who are reportedly under consideration by the powers that be at Anfield, but who should Liverpool sign from this exciting list?