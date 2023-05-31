Liverpool have already started their summer transfer preparations by outlining key targets, as well as hiring sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

A change in personnel for next season has already begun; Liverpool said farewell to the quartet of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner following their final game of the season against Southampton and now the focus turns to recruitment.

Midfield is clearly an area to strengthen as most reports have linked them with signing multiple players for their engine room - but the stance on Liverpool’s budget is still unknown.

Neil Jones, reporting for GOAL, has drawn up a list of 10 targets - including both defenders and midfielders - who are reportedly under consideration by the powers that be at Anfield, but who should Liverpool sign from this exciting list?

1 . Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion The World Cup winner has been strongly linked with a move and he was seen in tears in the aftermath of his side’s final game of the season. His ingenuity and work-rate would see him become a fan favourite at Anfield and he’s certainly ready to take that next stop.

2 . Mason Mount - Chelsea After enduring a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, Mount, and his representatives, are still struggling to resolve his contract dispute. Having already rumbled on for months, his future is very much in doubt and Liverpool may take advantage to sign the talented 24-year-old.

3 . Ryan Gravenberch - FC Bayern Munich Tall, agile and technically strong, the 21-year-old has received a shockingly low amount of minutes this season for the German champions, despite being one of Europe’s best young midfield prospects. If he wants regular game time, then Klopp may be able to provide just that - but Bayern are reluctant to let the former Ajax star leave.

4 . Jurrien Timber - Ajax Timber can offer cover at right-back, centre-back and could even step into defensive midfield if needed which makes him a quality option for Klopp. He brings a varied set of skills that would see him earn plenty of minutes across multiple positions whilst helping to improve the side. One to keep an eye, especially considering Ajax’s poor season.