Trey Nyoni of Liverpool runs during a match | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Five rising Liverpool stars who could be given a big chance to shine under Arne Slot next season.

Liverpool are working on a list of exciting new summer transfers this window, along with some player sales as well. The Reds have wasted no time since the market opened for business, signing Jeremie Frimpong and greenlighting the sales of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Premier League champions aren’t expected to stop their either, with plenty of action still linked, including the pending arrival of Florian Wirtz.

But while the bulk of the focus is on who Liverpool will or won’t sign, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the club’s Academy starlets and listed who could be given a shot to prove themselves this season.

Harvey Davies

Despite being quite well-covered in goal ahead of the new season, Liverpool could opt to give rising star Harvey Davies some time between the sticks during Cup competitions next season. James Pearce reported that the 21-year-old recently signed a new contract to avoid his current terms expiring this month.

If Vitezslav Jaros leaves on either a permanent or loan deal, it could open the door for Davies, but it’s likely he will be in competition with new signing Armin Pecsi who is a year younger.

Jayden Danns

After turning a lot of heads during the 2023/24 season, fans are expecting big things from Jayden Danns in the near future. Liverpool are expected to assess Danns during pre-season before making a decision on whether he will be sent on loan or not.

Plenty suggests the 19-year-old will be loaned out to gain valuable experience but he could also be given the chance to develop with Liverpool. Another winter loan could be an option, giving him time to train with the Reds and elsewhere.

James McConnell

James McConnell is in a similar position to Danns. The midfielder made two FA Cup appearances last season and played a full 90 minutes in the Champions League against PSV. While he didn’t make an appearance, he did feature on the bench four times in the Premier League.

Liverpool may want to send him out on loan for important experience but he has grabbed his opportunities with both hands and will be looking to impress during pre-season for more rotational chances next season.

Rio Ngumoha

Rio Ngumoha has been backed to make it into the Liverpool senior team in the near future and enjoyed a taste of it last season. Towards the end of 2024, it was reported that Ngumoha had been spotted taking part in first team training sessions, which itself will be valuable experience and could suggest Liverpool fans will see more of the forward soon.

Trey Nyoni

Trey Nyoni has a lot of potential to become a future Anfield star and has already written a name for himself as the youngest FA Cup player In Liverpool history and the third-youngest in any competition, at 16 years and 243 days.

Reports in January claimed Slot and co had ruled out the idea of Nyoni heading out on loan, as the preference was for him to develop at Anfield instead. Fans could see more of the teenager next season if he remains at Anfield.

