The 7 Liverpool players playing at 2022 FIFA World Cup - gallery

A look at the Liverpool players who are in Qatar to compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and Liverpool will be well represented in Qatar.

Liverpool signed off from the Premier League for now with a win over Southampton over the weekend, with Jurgen Klopp’s men now climbing back towards the top four after a disappointing start. The Reds now move aside for just over a month as the World Cup takes centre stage, with the Premier League on hold until after Christmas.

Those not involved will continue to train on Merseyside, but there as many as seven Liverpool stars heading to Qatar to compete at the World Cup, and we have rounded them up below.

Take a look...

1. Alisson Becker - Brazil Liverpool’s first-choice stopper should be the main port of call for Brazil in goal at the World Cup. Brazil face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage. Photo Sales

2. Fabinho - Brazil Fabinho will also represent Brazil. The midfielder has had some injury issues this season, but that may play in his favour, given he won’t be carrying the same level of workload as others. Photo Sales

3. Ibrahima Konate - France Konate will be competing for a starting spot with the reigning World Cup champions, France. Les Bleus has a very talented squad, and Konate will have to battle hard to be a starter. Photo Sales

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - England Alexander-Arnold hasn’t had the best of seasons, but he should be an England starter, especially with Reece James sidelined. England face Iran, USA and Wales in the group stage, and in that order. Photo Sales