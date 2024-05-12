Liverpool and Everton both have little left to play for as the final week of the season approaches with both clubs starting to shift their focus to the summer transfer window. Everton continued their recent good run with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Reds are not in action until Monday night when they visit Aston Villa. The Premier League title was officially taken out of their reach on Saturday as Manchester City’s 4-0 victory at Fulham made it impossible for Liverpool to overtake Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool and Everton are both set to say goodbye to players this summer, including those whose contracts are coming to an end. With that in mind, Liverpool World has collated every Premier League star who is out of contract come the end of season. All these players will become free agents for the summer transfer window unless new deals can be agreed or if any relevant extension clauses are triggered.

1 . Andy Lonergan Position: Goalkeeper. Current club: Everton.

2 . Scott Carson Position: Goalkeeper. Current club: Manchester City.

3 . Elliot Thorpe Position: Midfield. Current club: Luton Town