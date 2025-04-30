Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are ready to make their moves on the summer transfer window.

Liverpool may have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of leading defensive target Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Bournemouth centre-back has been planted firmly on the Reds’ radar as they prepare for a busy window of incomings and outgoings. Now that they are officially Premier League champions, Liverpool are looking at fine-tuning their game and planning for their title defence.

Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract has been a huge revelation for the club but they are still on the market for a new centre-back to join him. Huijsen has been a priority target for a while now and it looks as though Bournemouth have accepted he might be leaving the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool boost in Dean Huijsen transfer pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries are already on the market to eye up potential replacements for Huijsen. The 20-year-old only arrived at Bournemouth last year but the club now look likely to pocket a significant profit through a sale. Huijsen made the move from Juventus last July for an initial fee of just £12.8 million. Now, Liverpool are looking to bring him in and he reportedly has a release clause in place worth £50 million.

Bournemouth are now ‘seriously looking’ at who they can bring in to replace Huijsen and Albian Hajdari from FC Lugano is at the forefront of their interest. The 21-year-old is viewed as a ‘very smart investment’ for Bournemouth, particularly as he has a release clause of just £4 million in place. The Cherries could gain a large profit from the Huijsen sale and sign his replacement for a fraction of the price.

If Bournemouth can secure the signing of Hajdari, they will be closer to allowing Huijsen to move on to a new club. The money made can also be pumped into other areas on the pitch, especially as Liverpool and others are also keen on signing Milos Kerkez as well.

Dean Huijsen praises Liverpool stars

Huijsen has a lot of respect for Liverpool and their players. Earlier this year, the defender appeared on an episode of the Talkin’ Balls**t podcast and he was asked who had been the toughest player he has come up against so far in his career.

“I think [Mohamed] Salah because he has the ability to create stuff but he also has the ability to be in the right spot all the time to get an assist, to get a goal.

“Even against us, he scored two goals but out of nowhere. It was a dribble and he’s just curled it into the top corner. Plus a penalty, obviously, and penalty you have to score it still. But the second goal, he’s just dribbled and put it into the top corner and it’s just so easy. Even if he doesn’t manage to play a great game on the eye, he will still provide. He’s always there.”