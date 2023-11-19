Liverpool enjoyed a strong window in the summer but there's multiple players out of contract they could target.

The Reds enjoyed a strong summer of business as they refreshed their whole midfielder.

Currently, it's paying off as they sit second in the league having made a strong start to the season.

But with questions of the long-term future of Thiago and perhaps their back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold, they may have to dip into the market once again next summer - and there are certainly plenty of options to explore.

Plus, with a whole host of talented players set to be a free agent next summer - as it stands - they may also be able to pick up a bargain. Here's the best players who are out of contract next summer that Liverpool could pick up.

1 . Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao The youngster has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past and the 21-year-old is certainly going to have no shortage of suitors if a new deal isn't agreed before the summer.

2 . Kylian Mbappe - PSG It doesn't get any bigger than this; Real Madrid were linked with a move for the superstar, but nothing has since moved forward. As it stands, his deal runs out this summer and it's genuinely unclear what his next step is.

3 . Adrien Rabiot - Juventus The midfielder was linked in the summer, but Liverpool decided to sign younger, fresher players. He remains a viable option on the market however, in case of emergency.