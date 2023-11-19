Register
The best out of contract players in 2024 Liverpool could target including Real Madrid-linked ace: gallery

Liverpool enjoyed a strong window in the summer but there's multiple players out of contract they could target.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

The Reds enjoyed a strong summer of business as they refreshed their whole midfielder.

Currently, it's paying off as they sit second in the league having made a strong start to the season.

But with questions of the long-term future of Thiago and perhaps their back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold, they may have to dip into the market once again next summer - and there are certainly plenty of options to explore.

Plus, with a whole host of talented players set to be a free agent next summer - as it stands - they may also be able to pick up a bargain. Here's the best players who are out of contract next summer that Liverpool could pick up.

1. Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao

The youngster has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past and the 21-year-old is certainly going to have no shortage of suitors if a new deal isn't agreed before the summer.

2. Kylian Mbappe - PSG

It doesn't get any bigger than this; Real Madrid were linked with a move for the superstar, but nothing has since moved forward. As it stands, his deal runs out this summer and it's genuinely unclear what his next step is.

3. Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

The midfielder was linked in the summer, but Liverpool decided to sign younger, fresher players. He remains a viable option on the market however, in case of emergency.

4. Piotr Zielenski - Napoli

A classy, deep-lying midfielder has been linked with a move in the past - especially early on in Klopp's reign. Now 29, it will be interesting to see if Klopp looks to bring him in with Thiago potentially leaving.

