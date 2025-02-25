Liverpool are inching closer to the Premier League title, while Leeds United eye promotion.

Some Liverpool fans have been stifling their urge to belt out those famous five words after the latest win over Manchester City. Despite now being 11 points clear of closest rivals Arsenal, past scars remain painful remainders of near-misses and heartbreak.

Others, however, are already getting the champagne ready to pop, adamant the Premier League title is coming back to Anfield, in Arne Slot’s debut season no less.

Thanks to Arsenal’s latest defeat to West Ham, many have labelled Liverpool as uncatchable. With the final stretch of fixtures now laid out in front of them, the Reds simply need to make it to the end with minimal fuss, and the trophy is theirs.

Fascinating Liverpool and Leeds United stat could repeat itself

While Liverpool continue their impressive charge towards a 20th top flight title, Leeds United are fighting to make their return.

After a long and gruelling 16 years out of the Premier League, the Whites were crowned the winners of the Championship in 2020, and booked their promotion in the process. Of course, that was the same year Liverpool won the Premier League, with Jordan Henderson as captain and the likes of Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana on the roster.

Incredibly, Leeds being promoted to England’s top flight the same year Liverpool lifted the trophy is not a one-off occurrence. In fact, the last three times Leeds have earned top division promotion by winning the second division title, the Reds have been crowned top-flight champions.

The most recent example was the 2019/20 season. Prior to that, Leeds were promoted at the end of the 1989/90 campaign, the same year Liverpool won the league by nine points, spearheaded by Kenny Dalglish.

The time before that was back in the sixties. The 1963/64 season saw Leeds win the Second Division, while Liverpool overhauled rivals Everton for the top flight title. A stunning display across the season saw the Reds lift the title under the eye of Bill Shankly.

Leeds United promotion hopes

After their return to the Premier League, Leeds were dealt the heartache of relegation just three years later. Following a relegation scare in 2022, the following year was the nail in the coffin for the Whites, who faced the drop despite bringing in Sam Allardyce, which was the last roll of the dice to save their season.

Leeds had hoped for an immediate return but fell short in the play-offs as Southampton pipped them to the final promotion place. This time round, United are not only in prime position to return to the Premier League, but their latest win over Sheffield United put them five points ahead at the top of the table, with the trophy in sight.