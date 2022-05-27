Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final and Jurgen Klopp has decisions to make on the team he names to claim the silverware.

Liverpool bid to claim the Champions League for a seventh time in the club’s history when they face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night.

The Reds have already won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in what’s been a remarkable season so far.

But the European Cup is the one trophy fans aplenty want most - especially as Jurgen Klopp’s men face the team that beat them in the final four years ago.

On the road to the Stade de France, Liverpool topped Group B with a perfect record. They became the first English club to win all six games - against AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto.

Inter Milan were defeated in the last 16 before Benfica were put to the sword in the quarter-finals.

And in the semi-finals, Villarreal were conquered to set up a mouthwatering clash with Real.

In total, Klopp has used 28 players throughout this season’s competition.

However, the Liverpool boss can only name 11 in his starting line-up - and 12 more on the bench.

We’ve worked out who’s played the most in the European campaign and would deserve to play the most.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Matches played: 12. Minutes played: 1,080. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

2. CB - Joel Matip Matches played: 7. Minutes played: 630. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3. Cb - Ibou Konate Matches played: 7. Minutes played: 630. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB: Virgil van Dijk Matches played: 8. Minutes played: 720. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images