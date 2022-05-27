Liverpool bid to claim the Champions League for a seventh time in the club’s history when they face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night.
The Reds have already won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in what’s been a remarkable season so far.
But the European Cup is the one trophy fans aplenty want most - especially as Jurgen Klopp’s men face the team that beat them in the final four years ago.
On the road to the Stade de France, Liverpool topped Group B with a perfect record. They became the first English club to win all six games - against AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto.
Inter Milan were defeated in the last 16 before Benfica were put to the sword in the quarter-finals.
And in the semi-finals, Villarreal were conquered to set up a mouthwatering clash with Real.
In total, Klopp has used 28 players throughout this season’s competition.
However, the Liverpool boss can only name 11 in his starting line-up - and 12 more on the bench.
We’ve worked out who’s played the most in the European campaign and would deserve to play the most.