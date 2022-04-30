Liverpool can go top of the Premier League with a victory over Newcastle and put pressure on Man City.

Liverpool can move to the top of the Premier League table when they make the trip to Newcastle United today (12.30).

The Reds are in action before Manchester City face Leeds United this evening and can pile on the pressure.

A win for Jurgen Klopp's side will see them move two points ahead of City in the title race.

Should Pep Guardiola's side slip-up at Elland Road, Liverpool's top-flight fate will move into their own hands.

However, Klopp won't be underestimating Newcastle - just like he didn't Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg earlier this week.

The Magpies are well clear of relegation yet aren't showing any signs of downing tools.

They've won their past four games and are keen to take momentum into next season.

However, Eddie Howe has five players unavailable for the visit of the Reds.

England international Kieran Trippier is back in training following a fractured metatarsal.

Yet this game comes too soon for the defender.

Callum Wilson (Achilles and calf) is also making decent progress but is not as far advanced as Trippier.