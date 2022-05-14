The four Chelsea players doubtful for Liverpool FA Cup final - including two key men

Chelsea are sweating on Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante as they meet Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp aims to win the FA Cup for the first time at Liverpool manager when they take on Chelsea at Wembley today.

The historic competition is the only trophy Klopp has failed to win since taking the Anfield helm in 2016.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have already landed one piece of silverware this season, having triumphed over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

That clash was the tightest of battles. After a 0-0 draw following extra-time, Liverpool won an enthralling penalty shootout 11-10.

Now Klopp’s troops bid to repeat that feat and continue their dream of an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool team news

Fabinho is the only player who's out injured for Liverpool.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Reds are highly optimistic that Fabinho will be available for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Roberto Firmino returned to the bench against Villa, while Andy Robertson will be back in the squad after his rest.

Indeed, Klopp has plenty of options to select from.

Things aren't as rosy for Chelsea, however.

Fabinho comes off injured during Liverpool’s win at Aston Villa. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Key pair doubtful

They are sweating on midfield duo Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Konate.

The former limped off with an ankle injury when on the receiving end of a red-card challenge from Dan James in the Blues' 3-0 defeat of Leeds United on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic was set to train yesterday to see if he could feature.

The Chelsea boss said: “We will try it today, which is pretty surprising news.

“Mateo wants to try it and the medical department gave the green light to try it.

“The advantage is that the ligament is torn anyway from the last incident, so there is no new injury, but heavy pain. It was heavily swollen.

“We are hoping that maybe the time is enough that he makes it, but we will try it in training and then we will know more about it.”

Chelsea may also be without Kante. The France international has missed the Blues' previous three matches.

On Kante, Tuchel said: “He is also trying. He tried yesterday in team training, hopefully now without a reaction.

“It was a reduced training session because of long travel and fatigue of the travelling, so it was not a high-intensity session.

“But he is keen to make it and hopefully he makes it to training 10% so that we can plan with him tomorrow. That would be crucial for us.”

Chelsea is Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to be sidelined again.

He hasn't played since the start of March after suffering an Achilles complaint before sustaining a lower back issue.