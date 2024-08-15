Liverpool FC head coach. | Getty Images

Liverpool still have time on the transfer window to complete signings and sales.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been quieter than many expected following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. While the Reds haven’t been short of links, they are still yet to sign their first new recruit and Fabio Carvalho remains the only completed permanent sale so far.

Deadline Day is now fast approaching but there is still time left for Liverpool to finalise some last-minute incomings and outgoings. Despite the start of the Premier League season due to kick off this weekend, there is still interest being shown in some of Arne Slot’s key players.

Luis Díaz was initially one of the main names linked with an exit this summer. Reports had been circulating that the Colombian international was no longer ‘completely comfortable' at Anfield, as Klopp’s exit had been ‘weighing on him’. Connections with Barcelona then quickly followed and Díaz’s father’s comments from last year about Camp Nou being a ‘dream’ move resurfaced.

Speculation significantly died down during Liverpool’s pre-season and Díaz has looked sharp in the lead up to Slot’s first campaign in charge. The winger bagged two goals against Sevilla in their 4-1 win, staking his claim for a starting spot under Liverpool’s new manager.

However, it doesn’t seem to be the end of Díaz’s links to his ‘dream’ club. According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Barcelona have re-entered the picture. In one of his latest social media updates, Sierra has reported that the interest in Díaz ‘is real’ and Barcelona have ‘reactivated’ their pursuit of the winger.

The La Liga giants reportedly ‘want to make an offer’ to Liverpool but they are still figuring out finances and how said offer would come about. Diario AS reported back in June that Liverpool had ‘slashed’ their valuation of Díaz to €75 million (£64m).

Whether Barcelona make an official approach for Díaz remains to be seen at this point but the Colombian has been the focus of some interesting links lately. A brief shock revelation had plenty of people talking when it was rumoured that Manchester City were looking to sign the 27-year-old. However, The Athletic’s Sam Lee reported earlier this week that here is ‘no truth’ in the speculation.