Liverpool transfer updates and takeover news as the Reds head towards the January window.

As we re-enter the Premier League season, Liverpool got off to a good start as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1. However, fans are still calling for a takeover of the club - a Liverpool legend supports this, as he said he “wouldn't have a problem if big money investors came in”.

Elsewhere, Fabinho has been full of praise for one of the Reds’ star prospects. The youngster recently scored his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa, just two minutes after being brought on.

Advertisement

Additionally, Liverpool fans rejoiced as the Reds agreed a deal to sign Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in January. But what number will be adorned upon his shirt?

Fabinho expresses admiration for Liverpool youngster

Stefan Bajcetic has been turning plenty of heads at Liverpool recently - including Fabinho’s. The Brazilian midfielder, speaking to Amazon Prime Video, said: “I think I can talk a little bit about Stefan, since the beginning of the season, he’s someone who’s put in hard work in training and when he gets the opportunity to play he tries his best.”

Bajcetic scored Liverpool’s third goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, as the Reds romped to victory. What does the future have in store for the impressive 18-year-old?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronnie Whelan welcomes potential buyers

Ronnie Whelan, a former Liverpool star, has said that he “wouldn’t have a problem” with a big-money takeover at Anfield - but only if the potential investors “have the club’s best interests at heart”. Whelan, 61, made 362 appearances for Liverpool between 1979 and 1994.

In an interview with Sunday World, Whelan added: “If someone comes in and said they want to put billions into the football club, you are not going to say no. If a buyer comes in – like we see at Manchester City – Liverpool could suddenly be in the position where they have all the money to buy the best players, and I’m sure all the fans would love it.”

Advertisement

What shirt number will Cody Gakpo wear?

With Cody Gakpo’s impending arrival at Anfield, fans are speculating what shirt number he will be given. He has the number 11 shirt at PSV and recently wore the number 8 while playing in the World Cup for The Netherlands - however, neither of these are currently vacant at Liverpool.

Advertisement