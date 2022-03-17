The Liverpool transfer question Jurgen Klopp and FSG will soon be forced to answer

Roberto Firmino scored arguably his most important Liverpool goal in the 2-0 win at Arsenal but is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Roberto Firmino isn't your quintessential Brazilian.

The famed Ginga style of the proud footballing nation might not be a hallmark of his game.

When it comes to greats from the South American country, he'll never be mentioned in the same breath as Pele, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Romario or the other swashbuckling legends who we've been blessed to witness throughout the decades.

A moment of magic

But Firmino's finish against Arsenal was one any of the aforementioned greats would be proud of.

When Andy Robertson hurtled towards the byline, Firmino knew exactly what he wanted to do to conjure Liverpool's second goal.

He was two steps ahead of the Gunners' defence, burst across the near post and, with the utmost ingenuity, steered a cute, deft finish beyond Aaron Ramsdale between the posts.

Wild celebrations ensued. Firmino couldn't control his fervour and there was only one place he was heading.

Firmino sprinted over to the travelling Kopites behind the goal to toast with them.

He knew how much the goal meant for Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations. So did the supporters and his team-mates.

In a difficult evening against an in-form Arsenal side, the substitute adhered to Jurgen Klopp's orders by changing the game and sealed all three points with a 2-0 win.

In truth, it was Firmino's contribution in the build-up to his goal which we've become accustomed to during his time at Anfield. His high pressing won the Reds the ball deep in enemy territory before selflessly cutting back a cross for Mo Salah, whose shot was blocked.

But as soon as the second phase of play developed, Firmino was alert. He knew another opportunity could come his way - and didn't need a second invitation when it fell his way.

Roberto Firmino scores for Liverpool against Arsenal. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Loyal servant

For all of Firmino's contributions during his near seven-year Liverpool stay, his 96th goal for the club could well be his most crucial.

There have been some memorable ones in the past - including the match-winner against Flamengo that saw the Reds crowned Club World Cup champions.

But to ensure Liverpool now have their Premier League title hopes in their own hands, sitting just a point behind Manchester City, Firmino's most recent strike might just be remembered as one of those moments in years to come.

The former Hoffenheim striker might not be as prominent as he once was in Klopp's plans.

When the Reds claimed the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020, he was a key member of the three-pronged attack alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have pushed Firmino down the pecking order somewhat.

But as the 2021-22 season reaches a crescendo, with Liverpool still dreaming about an unprecedented quadruple, nous and experience will be paramount. Firmino has that in abundance.

Liverpool celebrate Roberto Firmino’s goal in the 2020 Club World Cup final. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Perhaps it then leads on to a more pertinent question: will he be given a new contract?

Salah's deal, which expires in the summer of 2023, has been all the rage among fans. It's caused polarising arguments.

However, Firmino's due to leave Merseyside at the exact same time.

Indeed, Liverpool have got full value out of the £29 million they paid for him. There is the possibility of allowing him to walk away for free at the age of 31 with Klopp's blessing.

But could the Reds find a better squad player if Firmino was still operating at a similar level to now?

Given the enthralling end to the campaign, it would be understandable if all discussions when it comes to any players' futures were parked. The focus has to be on silverware.

Yet when the subject is broached, Liverpool will have to make a decision.