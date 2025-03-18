The most unforgiveable thing about Liverpool's Carabao Cup loss is clear

Liverpool were dealt another tournament blow with their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised over Liverpool’s form recently after they suffered significant defeats in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup. Last week marked the first time this season the Reds had suffered back-to-back defeats, which squashed all hopes of a multiple trophy-winning season.

Many had expected teething issues this season as the Jurgen Klopp era ended and Arne Slot worked his way through his debut campaign. However, stunning performances in all competitions skyrocketed the world’s view of Liverpool’s season, with talks of a treble doing the rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds boast a double-figure lead in the Premier League, they topped the Champions League table phase and had reached the final of the Carabao Cup. A lot of signs were pointing to a gold rush season for Slot and his men.

Certainly, if you’d have asked any Liverpool fan at the start of the season if they’d be satisfied with ‘just’ winning the Premier League, it would be an easy question to answer. But with this season going so smoothly, the disappointment feels heavy across the players as well as the fanbase.

Liverpool suffer hard-hitting defeats

Liverpool struggled against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League clash, but they still managed to come away with an advantage. The almost jammy win summarised how the season had been going for the Reds, and they looked unstoppable.

But last week, Liverpool looked a shell of the team they’ve been for the majority of the season. They failed to use their Anfield advantage to put the PSG clash to bed, and only Mohamed Salah was able to hold his nerve in the penalty shootout. Criticism poured in as Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their spot-kicks, with some fans calling for the pair to be axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah’s emotional response also sparked up exit rumours once again, with many predicting his reaction was a sign that he’d played his last European match with Liverpool.

Newcastle had the hunger for Carabao Cup triumph

The Champions League exit was a tough pill to swallow but with the Carabao Cup final just days later, focus was on lifting the trophy and defending their title. It was another uncharacteristic display from Liverpool, though.

The Reds managed just two shots on target throughout the match and it was only towards the very end that things looked like they could happen. Sure enough, Federico Chiesa was the man to poke the ball home but they’d left it too late to trouble Newcastle into a draw.

There was a lot of sloppy movement, misplaced passing and just a general lack of fire from Slot’s side, while Newcastle looked solid. The disappointment from the Champions League exit may have been hanging over them but Liverpool threw away a chance to win their first trophy of the season and put the European defeat behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, it just felt like the passion wasn’t there. Newcastle have been branded as thoroughly deserved winners, which they absolutely were. Ending a year 70-year wait for a major trophy was a huge ask against a top side but they clearly wanted it to much, which played a part in their performance.

The topic of Liverpool not wanting the Carabao Cup as much as Newcastle has opened a can of worms over whether the players are happy and driven enough right now. Liverpool still have one hand on the Premier League trophy and if they do win, the celebrations will overshadow the hurt from the past week.

Right now though, the flat performances are a slight cause for concern and only add fuel to the fire of a mass exodus looming on the horizon.

In other news, Liverpool's remaining 9 Premier League fixtures compared to Arsenal and what they need to win the title