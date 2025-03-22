The mouth-watering prize money Liverpool could earn if they win the Premier League title this season
As the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season comes into view, we are now at the point in the year where it’s time to start thinking about who will take what position in the final table, and what kind of eye-popping prize money will follow suit.
Liverpool have one hand on the trophy after putting double figures worth of daylight between them and closest rivals Arsenal. The Reds will return from the international break with a huge 12-point cushion and just nine games left to play.
Last season, Liverpool were paid a total of £171 million for finishing third in their final season under Jurgen Klopp. The Premier League issued £2.84 billion across the board, which was made up of six ‘central revenue system’ payments to each top flight club.
Teams pocketed anywhere from £175.9 million and £109.7 million for their performances in the Premier League. While we don’t yet have the final prize money figures for the 2024/25 season, we can look back at last campaign’s numbers to get a rough idea of what’s on offer.
How much could Liverpool win in Premier League prize money?
Last season, all 20 Premier League clubs automatically receive a fixed amount of around £95 million through an equal share pot. This was based on UK (£31.2m) and international (£55.7m) broadcast deals, as well as central commercial revenue streams (£8.2m).
The rest of the cash is based on where each club finishes in the final standings (merit payments) and how often their games are selected for broadcasting in the UK, also known as facility fees.
Take a look below at what each club could be looking at pocketing in prize money, based on the figures from the 2023/24 season. We have listed each club as they currently sit in the table, and used the numbers from the same position last term.
1st: Liverpool - £56.4m merit payment, £175.9m overall payment
2nd: Arsenal - £53.5m merit payment, £175.5m overall payment
3rd: Nottingham Forest - £50.7m merit payment, £171m overall payment
4th: Chelsea - £47.9m merit payment, £162.4m overall payment
5th: Manchester City – £45.1m merit payment, £164.6m overall payment
6th: Newcastle United – £42.2m merit payment, £159.2m overall payment
7th: Brighton & Hove Albion – £39.4m merit payment, £154.7m overall payment
8th: Fulham – £36.7m merit payment, £156.2m overall payment
9th: Aston Villa – £33.8m merit payment, £147.4m overall payment
10th: Bournemouth – £31m merit payment, £139.6m overall payment
11th: Brentford – £28.2m merit payment, £136.8m overall payment
12th: Crystal Palace – £25.4m merit payment, £131.6m overall payment
13th: Manchester United – £22.5m merit payment, £128.6m overall payment
14th: Tottenham Hotspur – £19.7m merit payment, £130m overall payment
15th: Everton – £16.9m merit payment, £132.2m overall payment
16th: West Ham – £14m merit payment, £124.3m overall payment
17th: Wolves – £11.3m merit payment, £123.3m overall payment
18th: Ipswich Town – £8.5m merit payment, £115.4m overall payment
19th: Leicester City – £5.7m merit payment, £110.1m overall payment
20th: Southampton – £2.8m merit payment, £109.7m overall payment
Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures
With a handful of Premier League games left, Liverpool have just a short stretch ahead of them to wrap up the title. Their remaining fixtures are as follows:
2 April: Everton (H)
6 April: Fulham (A)
13 April: West Ham (H)
20 April: Leicester City (A)
27 April: Tottenham (H)
3 May: Chelsea (A)
10 May: Arsenal (H)
18 May: Brighton (A)
25 May: Crystal Palace (H)
