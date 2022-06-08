FIFA are bringing in new legislation which makes loaning players and signing players on loan more stringent.

FIFA legislation changes that come in next month could impact Liverpool’s transfer plans in future seasons.

From 1 July 2022, the governing body are planning to stop teams from stockpiling young talent, loaning them out persistently and not providing them enough first-team chances at their parent club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, sides will only be able to sign a maximum of eight international loan signings, while a further eight players can be loaned out across borders.

It will then drop to seven ahead of the 2023-24 season and six indefinitely from the 2024-25 campaign.

However, the change of regulations will not apply to players aged 21 and younger.

What have FIFA said on the matter?

A FIFA statement said: "The introduction of a new regulatory framework for player loans is another important step in the context of the wider reform of the transfer system, the process of which began in 2017.

“Initially planned to start in July 2020, the implementation of the new rules had to be delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The discussions with the different stakeholder groups have laid the foundations for this new framework and ensured that the new rules are firmly anchored on the following core objectives:

- Developing young players

- Promoting competitive balance

- Preventing the hoarding of players

What will it mean for Liverpool?

Ben Woodburn. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

In essence, it means Jurgen Klopp’s side may have to be more selective on where they send players on loan.

For the 2021-22 season, Liverpool sent Ben Woodburn on loan to Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The Reds’ youngest-ever goalscorer is expected to leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Anderson Arroyo spent the campaign at Spanish outfit Mirandés, while Luis Longstaff (Queen’s Park) and Adam Lewis (Livingston) completed temporary exits across borders.

In the 2020-21 season, senior players including Loris Karius, Taiwo Awoniyi (both Union Berlin) and Marko Grujić (Porto) were loaned out overseas along with Kamil Grabara (AGF).

However, given they’ve not hit the eight-player threshold in the past two years, they should be OK.

How will it impact Liverpool’s rivals?

Manchester City and Chelsea, in particular, may feel the effects.