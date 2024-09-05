Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

George Priestman takes a look at the next priorities for Liverpool following the closure of the transfer window.

With Liverpool beginning the season in such fine form, not many are thinking about transfers after three wins in a row - but there are some questions that need to be answered in the coming months.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a seamless takeover from Jurgen Klopp and a 3-0 win at Old Trafford was the perfect way to endear himself to the fans. Even with just one addition to the squad from the summer, some fans wanted to see additions brought in to ensure they can challenge this season - they may already be on course for that but it will be something that could be revisited in January.

Then there is contract talk, squad positioning and other issues that Slot and the club will have to address going forward. Therefore, with the international break occupying our current day-to-day, we’ve decided to look at what issues need addressing in the short to long-term.

Contract situations for Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool fans are worried about the future of their key trio of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as all three are in the final year of their contracts. Van Dijk and Salah have both been quizzed by Sky Sports in consecutive weeks and tying them down for the future is just as important as finding their future successors. Both are in their 30’s but, physically speaking, they look capable of continuing at the top level for a few more seasons.

However, the players themselves will also have a say. Perhaps they want one more move for their career or maybe they want to see how far Slot can take this team after a strong start. Who knows? Contract talks are likely to begin soon given the stress of the transfer window is now over.

Is Ryan Gravenberch the long-term option in midfield?

With the club missing out on Martin Zubimendi, Slot turned to Ryan Gravenberch to become their deep-lying midfielder this season. It wasn’t a position that Klopp used him in and Wataru Endo was the first-choice there last season. His start to the season has been hugely promising and in conjunction with Alexis Mac Allister, he’s built a fine partnership already. Plus, he will continue to get better as he develops in the role and from what we’ve seen, he looks suited to that position.

As mentioned, they could revisit the market for Zubimendi in January if needed or that could also be done next summer depending on how the season plays out. Some see Stefan Bajcetic as the long-term successor there and it will be interesting to see how he develops under Pep Lijnders at RB Salzburg on loan.

What happens with Alisson, Kelleher and Mamardashvili?

Having signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, the club now have three quality keepers on the books. He will remain in Spain until the end of the season but he will likely return to the first-team squad next summer. Given his quality and form, he will want to become the first-choice option but that could prove difficult.

Alisson still has a few more years to run on his deal and he is reportedly set on remaining at the club until then. Caoimhin Kelleher’s future will also be up in the air and the club will have to discuss the situation behind-the-scenes to avoid alienating any of the three players. Clubs have shown an interest in the Irish keeper and he could finally leave to pursue a starting role elsewhere if the other two are set to be a part of the squad together. Then again, could Alisson leave? Could Mamardashvili go on loan for another season? These are questions that will have to answered.