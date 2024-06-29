Riccardo Calafiori of Italy departs from Dortmund for Berlin on June 28, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC) | Getty Images for FIGC

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

His performances at Euro 2024 has left Kopites captivated.

The marauding run that Riccardo Calafiori went on in the 98th minute that engineered Italy's equaliser against Croatia proved pivotal. Had Calafiori not been brave enough to step out of central defence, pick up the ball and calmly play the ball out wide for Mattia Zaccagni to net, the defending champions would be out of the competition.

There are several players who Liverpool fans are keeping tabs on in the Euros. Given that Calafiori has been linked with a switch to Anfield, he is one of them. The 22-year-old ticks plenty of boxes should the Reds wish to pursue a defender in the summer transfer window. He's still several years away from hitting his peak, is left-footed - a rare commodity when it comes to recruiting centre-backs - and can also operate as a full-back.

In truth, Bologna must be expecting Calafiori to depart this summer. Although they would relish having him available for their first Champions League campaign in 60 years, it's unlikely. A chief reason why they finished fifth in Serie A was because of his performances, recording two goals and five assists in 37 appearances.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Bologna feel it will be 'near impossible' to keep Calafiori. And while Juventus may be the frontrunners, it's not a foregone conclusion.

And Liverpool may have the perfect bargaining chip they can use to win the race. Bologna will undoubtedly require a replacement should Calafiori leave - and the Reds have the perfect man.

There has been much debate around the future of Sepp van den Berg as he prepares to return to Anfield. The Dutchman has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons away from Liverpool garnering experience on loan at Preston North End, Stuttgart and most recently Mainz 05. Yet he may not be any closer to breaking into the first team.

Van den Berg will find himself as fifth choice behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order. While van den Berg has been on loan, Quansah has broken into the first team after a magnificent 2023-24 season which earned him a spot in England's provisional squad for the Euros.

Van den Berg may feel aggrieved if he is unable to win a first-team spot at Anfield. His campaign at Mainz was a fine one in his own right. He scored three times in 36 games as Die Nullfünfer finished 13th in the Bundesliga, while van den Berg's stats ranked among the best centre-backs under-23 in Europe.

Liverpool have slapped a price tag of £20 million on van den Berg. That is something that he has claimed will hinder his chances of completing a permanent switch despite having a year left on his contract.

Yet the Holland under-21 international could act as the perfect makeweight in a deal for Calafiori. Van den Berg has already been linked with Bologna so that may give Liverpool a key advantage.

