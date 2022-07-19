The players who could leave Liverpool and Everton before transfer window closes

There’s still plenty of business left to do in this summer transfer window...

For Liverpool and Everton, the summer transfer window has already seen its fair share of drama.

Both clubs have brought players in, and both have sanctioned first team exits too.

But while much of the rhetoric in the coming weeks will revolve around any fresh additions they can make to bolster their squads ahead of the new campaign, just as important could be the players they decide to let go.

Securing notable transfer fees and freeing up space on a wage bill can make the all important difference when it comes to getting those vital incoming deals over the line.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all 20 Premier League clubs, and have picked out one player who could be on the move before the deadline passes later this summer...

1. AFC Bournemouth - Jordan Zemura The promising left-back is said to be a target for West Ham, and while the Cherries will no doubt be keen to keep him, it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will test their resolve with a bid.

2. Arsenal - Nicolas Pepe The winger is out of favour at the Emirates and expected to leave in the coming weeks. Everton, West Ham, and Leeds United have all been linked.

3. Aston Villa - Carney Chukwuemeka The bright young midfielder is facing an uncertain contract situation at Villa Park - will the Villans cash in to avoid losing him for nothing further down the line?

4. Brentford - Ivan Toney There’s no way the Bees will want to lose Toney this summer, but with big hitters like Man United and Newcastle circling, they may have to cling on tightly to their star man.