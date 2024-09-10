Getty Images

Liverpool are putting plans in place if Mohamed Salah does not commit to a new contract

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have some major contract issues to solve ahead of next season with a trio of their key stars in the final years of their respective deals at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer with some clubs on alert. Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with Real Madrid while clubs in Saudi Arabia are long-term admirers of Salah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Egyptian said after the 3-0 victory over Manchester United that this is his last season at the club, although there is a belief those comments were made to spur Liverpool into contract talks. The 32-year-old scored and assisted twice at Old Trafford and a number of reports have claimed the Reds are ready to hold talks, while Sky Sports have claimed Salah’s preference is to remain on Merseyside.

Salah said earlier this month: "I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year."

The forward has reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, according to El Nacional, as he weighs up his future. With the forward set to leave the club as things stand, Liverpool could move for Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze if Salah does not commit to the club. That is according to the Liverpool Echo but the Reds could face competition for the England international’s signature with rivals Manchester United monitoring Eze ahead of next summer and could opt to make a move, per the Manchester Evening News.

Eze is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027, having joined the Eagles from QPR in 2020. He has since played 128 times for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 17 assists.