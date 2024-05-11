The £40m harsh truth about Liverpool star set to exit this summer

Liverpool transfers: The midfielder has only featured once this season due to injury.

Liverpool are set to say farewell to Thiago Alcantara this summer as his contract expires after four years at the club, but has it been worth it financially?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, Liverpool hadn’t invested in ‘stars’ like Chelsea, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain would regularly do. Instead, their data-driven recruitment focused heavily on high potential and mentally strong characters who had shown high levels of performance at levels just below the elite. They had also just come off the back of two seasons where they won the Champions League and Premier League but were looking for that extra edge in midfield to bring down Pep Guardiola’s stronghold on English football.

Four years on and the story of his Liverpool career has been heavily dominated by injuries. A hip issue suffered in April 2023 has seen him feature for just five minutes this season - but the most alarming figure is that he hasn’t been available for selection across 50% of games in all four seasons he has been at the club. In fact, compiling the average percentage of possible minutes played per season works out at 37.2%. Factoring in his total costs as well with his wages means that over £40m has been spent on him.

98 games in four years averages out to roughly 25 games a season but his time at Bayern was also characterised by such issues. He was available for just 53.6% of minutes across his time in Germany which shows Liverpool took a risk on the 29-year-old at the time and the lure of his technical quality was seemingly worth the risk but he failed to stamp his mark on the Klopp-era like many expected.

It’s the harsh reality of Thiago’s Liverpool career. But when he shined, he shined so bright that the very best were often powerless to stop him. Man City’s midfield could only watch on as he lit up the FA Cup semi-final in 2022 and moments such as the incredible strike against Porto - which won the Champions League goal of the tournament - are prime examples of what he could do when he was available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad