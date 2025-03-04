Liverpool injury update ahead of the Champions League last 16 tie against PSG.

Arne Slot has explained why Cody Gakpo was absent from Liverpool training ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Gakpo did not take part in today’s open session as the Reds prepare to face the Ligue 1 champions-elect in the first leg of the last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes tomorrow night (8pm GMT kick-off). The forward, who has scored 16 goals this season, recently recovered from an ankle knock.

Gakpo has travelled to the French capital, though, as Liverpool prepare to face one of Europe’s most in-form teams PSG. After feeling pain when blocking a shot in training yesterday, the Netherlands international felt pain again and will be assessed tomorrow as to whether he can be involved in the showdown.

What’s been said

Head coach Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “He was close to being ready again but unfortunately yesterday he had to block a shot and felt a bit of pain again. We took him with us to judge if he can be part of the squad tomorrow. It will be a close call.”

‘A strong opponent’

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are absent from Liverpool’s squad as expected. Both are recovering from respective hamstring injuries, with the latter undergoing surgery last month.

Liverpool’s two-legged tie against PSG is a mouthwatering tie for the neutral. The Reds are running away with the Premier League title as they sit 13 points clear. PSG meanwhile, are in rampant form and unbeaten in Ligue 1. One of the competition’s heavyweights will be eliminated and Slot knows how much of a challenge Liverpool have to take a positive result back to Anfield.

He added: “It is a great fixture to look forward to. Both teams scored so many goals. Both teams have similar playing styles. I can come up with six, seven and eight reasons.

“We could only have two - Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain. I like Benfica but a lot of people who watch football would say you’d prefer to play Benfica. This is a big game and both teams are facing a strong opponent.”