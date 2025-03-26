Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and could have a makeweight to help the deal.

Richard Hughes might be telling his family and friends there'll be no chance of a summer holiday this year. Any excursions might be placed on hold until at least September.

Liverpool's sporting director had somewhat of a soft launch to his role. Certainly, he was less busy than his predecessor Jorg Schmadtke, who held the reins for little more than six months. Schmadtke helped the Reds sign four players in the 2023 summer transfer window - Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

But such was the healthiness of the squad that Jurgen Klopp left behind, Arne Slot felt that he did not need new additions after taking over in the Anfield hot seat. Granted, Martin Zubimendi was pursued but could not be prised from Real Sociedad. The only fresh face Slot added to his Liverpool group was Federico Chiesa, who was always earmarked to add attacking depth rather than be an out-and-out starter. In addition, a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on 1 July 2025 was also brokered for up to £29 million.

It is ironic that Liverpool are likely to be Premier League champions but require several additions in the off-season. There are holes in the roster that need addressing if the Reds are to have a serious defence of their crown. A new striker, a left-back, centre-back and a holding midfielder may be on the agenda. There will also be outgoings that need to be negotiated, with Liverpool have accruing excellent fees in player sales over the years. Hughes will have his work cut out.

However, it's looking likely that the Reds will miss out on any sort of windfall for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The boyhood Liverpudlian appears set to run his contract down and sign for Real Madrid. That will be a tough pill to swallow for many supporters to swallow. Yet putting sentiment aside, it's another hurdle that Hughes will have to negotiate. A right-back is now earmarked on the former Scotland international's shopping list. Conor Bradley is the current deputy for Alexander-Arnold and is an established Premier League performer. Yet competition is required for Bradley, who is sidelined with his second hamstring injury of the season.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be wary that money requires spending to replenish and bolster the squad. After splashing out only £10 million in the past three transfer windows, they cannot complain too much. But FSG won't deviate from their self-sustainable model. Prudence will be the mantra and Hughes must be sage in the deals that he thrashes out.

There will no doubt be a contingency plan in place for a potential Alexander-Arnold replacement. An exit to Madrid has been on the cards for months. It would be folly if Liverpool were not watching other right-sided full-backs in the Premier League and across other leagues. The player who the Reds are heavily linked with is Jeremie Frimpong. On the face of things, he's someone who plenty would approve of. Frimpong is only 24, a Bundesliga winner with Bayer Leverkusen and has experience at the top level.

It is reported that Frimpong, who has fired 29 goals and 40 assists in 126 appearances for Leverkusen, has a release clause of around £33 million. That seems a reasonable figure although given that Liverpool need to spend in other areas, they'd ideally drive that price down. Indeed, the Reds may have an ace card up their sleeve to do so.

Some supporters may have forgotten that Tyler Morton is still on Liverpool's books. The midfielder returned to Anfield last summer after spending the previous two campaigns thriving on loan at Championship sides Blackburn and Hull City respectively. To be frank, it was always going to be unlikely Morton would thrust his way into Slot's plans. To make the leap the second tier to the highest echelon is difficult. But there is no doubt that Morton is talented and he was kept around for cover, with Stefan Bajcetic granted a loan exit and Bobby Clark sold to Red Bull Salzburg.

Things could have been different for Morton, though. He was not short of interest - and it was not from the Championship, either. One of the reported outfits keen were Leverkusen on loan, but Liverpool rebuffed the interest to keep Morton as a support act to Gravenberch, Endo and Mac Allister. He might not have been too pleased but would have understood.

After playing only six times this campaign, and not once in the charge towards the Premier League crown, Morton is likely eyeing a switch at the end of the season. He admitted in January he may have to be 'selfish' for his career but a switch did not materialise.

If Leverkusen were still keen then the 22-year-old would likely be interested. Morton would have the chance to play and learn from one of the greatest midfielders of his generation Xabi Alonso at a club who'll again be in the Champions League and harbouring ambitions of clawing back the Bundesliga title.

It was suggested that Liverpool valued Morton at £20 million last summer when RB Leipzig were also linked. Using him as a potential makeweight would indeed soften the blow for the fee the Reds may have to pay for Frimpong - and could suit all parties involved.