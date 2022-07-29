Liverpool take on Manchester City for the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium but the likes of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota have been ruled out.

Liverpool aim to win the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday (17.00 BST).

While the fixture is often regarded as more of a friendly than a competitive clash, the Reds will likely want to build some momentum heading into their Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham in a week’s time.

And they’ll no doubt want to defeat their modern-day rivals City at Leicester’s King Power Stadium - especially after losing out on the title to Pep Guardiola’s men by just a point last term.

However, even at this early stage of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp has several injury concerns.

The Liverpool boss has already ruled out Alisson Becker’s chances of playing.

The Brazilian has missed the past three friendlies after suffering a setback during the Reds’ tour of the Far East earlier this month.

There are further problems in the goalkeeping department as Caoimhin Kelleher has not played in pre-season.

The Republic of Ireland international reported back for training but did not travel to either Asia or Austria for a training camp.

It means that No.3 Adrian is likely to continue between the posts.

Klopp has confirmed that Alisson will be available for the Fulham clash after training on Thursday.

Alisson Becker in Liverpool training. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diogo Jota is another who definitely won’t be involved. The striker, who scored 21 goals last season, has a hamstring problem he initially suffered on international duty with Portugal last month.

Jota did not make the trip to Austria for the training camp - and neither did Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which virtually rules out his chances of featuring.

The midfielder suffered a cruel hamstring complaint just before half-time of the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

The left-back was not spotted in training on Thursday and is a big doubt.

Meanwhile, Calvin Ramsay has still to play for the Reds since arriving from Aberdeen for up to £6.5 million earlier this summer.

Klopp has admitted Liverpool are being cautious with the 18-year-old despite him travelling to Austria.