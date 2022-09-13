Ajax team news ahead of their Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to banish the thoughts of their Napoli nightmare when they face Ajax at Anfield in the Champions League tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds opened their account in the European Cup in the worst manner possible last week.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who were beaten in the final by Real Madrid last season, were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Now, after Klopp branded the performance a ‘horror show’, he will be demanding a response against Ajax in Group A.

Liverpool have also endured a stuttering start in the Premier League, having picked up only nine of a possible 18 points from six games.

And when they host the Dutch outfit, Klopp will be without seven first-team players.

Andy Robertson is the latest member of the Reds squad to suffer an injury.

He's been ruled out with a knee problem alongside Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Ibou Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay.

In contrast, Ajax couldn't have opened life to the 2022-23 campaign in far better form.

They've won all six Eredivisie games while they thrashed Rangers 4-0 in their Champions League curtain-raiser last week.

Ajax are looking relatively healthy when it comes to availability, although they will be without three players.

Owen Wijndal has been ruled out of the game.

The left-back, who moved to the Johan Cruyff Stadium from AZ for €10 million in the summer, is sidelined with an ankle complaint.

Meanwhile, Francisco Conceicao - signed from Porto for €5 million in the transfer window - is another ruled out.

The forward was brought in as a potential replacement for Antony after he left to join Manchester United for a whopping £86 million.

Another who Ajax will be without is Mohamed Ihattaren.

The midfielder moved to the Amsterdam-based outfit on a year-long loan from Juventus in January.

However, he has had off-field troubles and has not been registered in Ajax's Champions League squad.