Liverpool aim to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race when they travel to Aston Villa tonight.

The Reds were delivered a huge setback in their bid for the top-flight crown last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 1-1 draw against a resolute Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Then City took full advantage by routing Newcastle United 5-0 to move three points clear at the summit of the table.

There's no more room for error for Liverpool if they are to achieve an unprecedented quadruple.

They must win their final three matches and hope City slip up.

Klopp’s troops prepare to come up against a Villa side managed by Kop legend Steven Gerrard - who never got his hands on the Premier League title during an iconic Anfield career.

Still, Gerrard has his own priorities - and that's ensuring that the Villans finish as high as possible this campaign. He won’t be rolling over for his boyhood club.

The Villans come into the game after a comprehensive 3-1 win at Burnley last time out.

But the home side will be without three players against Liverpool.

Jacob Ramsey is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the country.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and registered one assist in 32 appearances this season.

However, Ramsey will once again miss out with a groin injury.

Leon Bailey cost Villa a fee of £25 million from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

However, the winger has endured a difficult maiden season in the midlands, having managed only 18 appearances and scored one goal.

Bailey is sidelined with an ankle injury.