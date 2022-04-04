Liverpool take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Champions League in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds kept up the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 defeat of Watford on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain one point behind City ahead of Sunday's seismic meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

But Liverpool's gaze is now fixed on Benfica in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition tomorrow (20.00 BST).

The Reds saw off Inter Milan 2-1 in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Benfica edged past Ajax.

And although As Águias (the Eagles) are only third in the Primiera Liga table, Liverpool will expect a stern test at the Estádio da Luz.

Liverpool team news

Naby Keita may again be missing, having been sidelined for the Watford win.

The midfielder pulled out of international duty with Guinea because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones suffered a slight ankle issue but should be OK along with Joel Matip, who sustained a bump to the head.

Otherwise, Klopp has a healthy number of players to select from.

The Liverpool boss may restore Trent Alexander-Arnold to the starting line-up.

The right-back was fit enough to make the bench against Watford after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold warms up during Liverpool’s win over Watford. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Benfica team news

On the other hand, Benfica have three players who're doubtful to be involved.

Kopites will remember the mercurial Adel Taarabt from his days at QPR in particular.

The centre-midfielder has revived his career in Lisbon but is doubtful due to an adductor issue.

Taarabt was asbent for the Braga loss.

Rodrigo Pinho, a striker, hasn't played all season because of a muscle injury. He will again be unavailable.

Lucas Verissimo, who plays at centre-back, has been on the treatment table since November with an ACL setback.

Striker Haris Seferovic did make his injury turn as a late substitute against Braga.

Meanwhile, the home side will have seven players walking the suspension tightrope.