Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson all suffered problems.

After an arduous 63-match season, the vast majority of Liverpool's squad were required to report for international duty.

With the Carabao Cup and FA Cup yielded, along with Jurgen Klopp's side agonisingly missing out on Premier League and Champions League glory, an open-top parade ensued across the city to celebrate the achivements.

Some half-a-million Kopites turned out just a day after the loss to European Cup final loss to Real Madrid in Paris.

However, most of Liverpool's troops then departed to meet up with their respective countries for World Cup qualifiers, Nations League matches and friendlies.

Klopp, of course, would have been vehemently against the timing of such fixtures. He's previously expressed his displeasure towards the Nations League.

And with the Reds returning for pre-season training on 4 July, he'll want everyone in top shape.

But that might not be the case, with three of his players suffering injuries.

Here's the latest on their respective situations.

Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp consoles Thiago Alcantara after Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder was forced to pull out of Spain's training camp with a muscle injury.

Thiago had suffered an Achillies issue in the 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season but made it back for the Champions League final six days later.

In total, the ex-Bayern Munich man recorded two goals and three assists for Liverpool in 2021-22 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

What's been said

A statement on Liverpool's website said: "Thiago Alcantara is set to withdraw from international duty with Spain this month.

"The Liverpool midfielder had been called up for his country’s four fixtures in the UEFA Nations League, which begin against Portugal this evening.

"However, the Spanish Football Federation has reported Thiago will leave their camp due to a muscle injury."

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota in action for Portugal. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The forward sustained a thigh issue during Portugal's 1-0 Nations League loss to Switzerland on 13 June.

Jota, who netted 21 goals in 55 games for Liverpool in the latest season, came on as a 62nd-minute substitute but complained of a muscle problem.

He had played in Portugal's previous two wins - a 4-0 triumph over Switzerland and a 2-0 defeat of the Czech Republic.

What's been said

A Portugal statement said: "Striker Diogo Jota presented muscle complaints at the end of the game that the national team played against Switzerland, having also carried out a complementary examination in Geneva which revealed a thigh injury.

"Liverpool was informed of all the procedures carried out by the player while still in Switzerland, duly accompanied by the doctor of the national team."

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson on Scotland duty. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

What happened

The left-back was unable to skipper Scotland to the World Cup finals in Qatar as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Ukraine.

Robertson - who registered three goals and 15 assists in 45 outings for Klopp's outfit in 2021-22 - then played in Steve Clarke's side's Nations League games against Armenia and the Republic of Ireland.

However, he was absent for Scotland's 4-1 win in Armenia on Tuesday night.

What's been said