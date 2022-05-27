Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The countdown is on ahead of the Champions League final.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night for the right to be crowned kings of Europe.

Fans will today begin to descend on the French capital, with the Reds also making the trip across the English Channel.

Excitement across Merseyside is beginning to reach a crescendo as Jurgen Klopp aims to claim a seventh European Cup in the club’s history - and his second as Anfield chief.

In an already memorable season, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - as well as finishing runners-up in the Premier League by a single point - Liverpool can bring the curtain down on 2021-22 in the most perfect of ways.

Klopp will be putting the final details to Liverpool’s preparations, although he may wait as long as possible before naming his squad against Real.

Clubs are permitted to have 12 substitutes on the bench in the Champions League - with five allowed throughout the 90 minutes.

We already know that Divock Origi will miss the final. He was ruled out after the 3-1 defeat of Wolves on the final day of the season with a muscle problem.

The striker has now played his last game for the Reds ahead of his contract expiring, although he's likely to be in the French capital.

And Liverpool are very much sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, who limped off before half-time against Wolves.

Thiago Alcantara came off injured in Liverpool’s defeat of Wolves. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The swashbuckling Spain international is the only first-team player who's doubtful with an Achilles issue.

If Thiago is fit then Klopp's 23-man squad will be straightforward to select from.

But if the midfielder fails to pass a fitness test then Klopp may call upon a youngster on the bench.

Harvey Elliott is almost certain to be involved at the Stade de France. Four years ago, the 19-year-old was watching Liverpool’s defeat to Madrid from the stands in Kyiv - now he has a chance to help avenge that loss.

Elliott has fallen out of favour since recovering from a serious ankle injury he suffered at Leeds United in September, but it set to be among those in reserve.

The attacking midfielder has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

And Klopp may include another teenager in his set-up if Thiago is unavailable as it's unlikely he will want another goalkeeper in Adrian to fill a berth.

Harvey Elliott in Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League final. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

For Liverpool's open training session on Wednesday, Tyler Morton and Owen Beck were put through their paces.

Morton, a midfielder, could be the natural player to come in for Thiago.

The Wirral-born academy product, 19, has made 10 appearances for Liverpool this season - including two starts in Champions League group-stage victories over Porto and AC Milan respectively.

Beck, meanwhile, is a highly-rated left-back who's impressed for the under-23s this season.

The 19-year-old is still to make his first-team debut.

But, in truth, if Thiago is to miss the Champions League final then Klopp may opt to reward Rhys Williams with a place on the bench.

Liverpool are already well-stocked in defence but Klopp hasn't forgotten about Williams' contributions last season.

The centre-back played in the final five successive victories which saw the Reds qualify for Europe's elite competition.