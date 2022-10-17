‘There are fears’ - fresh Diogo Jota injury update as Liverpool forward set to undergo scan
Diogo Jota suffered an injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
Liverpool fear that Diogo Jota has suffered a 'serious' calf injury, reports suggest.
The forward suffered a cruel blow in stoppage time of Sunday's 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
Jota required treatment for a prolonged period before he was stretchered off the Anfield pitch.
The Portugal international has already been ruled out of the Reds' clash against West Ham United.
Jota is set for a scan today to learn the extent of his issue.
But The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old's injury is a severe one and he may miss the World Cup.
The report said: "The 25-year-old will have a scan today (Monday) but there are fears the Portugal international has suffered a serious injury to his right calf and his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup in Qatar are in doubt."
Jota struggled with a hamstring injury during the early stages of the season and missed Liverpool's opening seven fixtures.
Dr Rajpal Brar, a physio who specialises in strength and conditioning movement, mechanics and sports science, initially thought that Jota had suffered a recurrence.
He wrote on Twitter: "Looks like Diogo Jota did his hamstring stretching for the ball there. You just have to hope it’s not a higher grade injury."
Jurgen Klopp could not give a detailed update on Jota's problem after the City victory.
But given the length of time the former Wolves attack stayed down for, the Liverpool boss knew it was serious.
Klopp told Sky Sports: “Miss now the next one with Diogo. He had a real pain in that moment. No idea how bad it is but [if] Diogo stays down it’s not good.”