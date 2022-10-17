Diogo Jota suffered an injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool fear that Diogo Jota has suffered a 'serious' calf injury, reports suggest.

The forward suffered a cruel blow in stoppage time of Sunday's 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Jota required treatment for a prolonged period before he was stretchered off the Anfield pitch.

The Portugal international has already been ruled out of the Reds' clash against West Ham United.

Jota is set for a scan today to learn the extent of his issue.

But The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old's injury is a severe one and he may miss the World Cup.

The report said: "The 25-year-old will have a scan today (Monday) but there are fears the Portugal international has suffered a serious injury to his right calf and his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup in Qatar are in doubt."

Jota struggled with a hamstring injury during the early stages of the season and missed Liverpool's opening seven fixtures.

Dr Rajpal Brar, a physio who specialises in strength and conditioning movement, mechanics and sports science, initially thought that Jota had suffered a recurrence.

He wrote on Twitter: "Looks like Diogo Jota did his hamstring stretching for the ball there. You just have to hope it’s not a higher grade injury."

Jurgen Klopp could not give a detailed update on Jota's problem after the City victory.

But given the length of time the former Wolves attack stayed down for, the Liverpool boss knew it was serious.

