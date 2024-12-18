Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on this Liverpool to Real Madrid link.

With just two weeks until the start of 2025, Premier League clubs are preparing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into the January transfer window. There are only three games remaining to round off the year and while Liverpool are currently top of the table, one wrong result could change the whole dynamic as we enter January.

The Reds’ latest results have cost them their impressive lead. Back-to-back draws against Newcastle United and Fulham have reduced Liverpool’s once hefty lead to just two points, as Chelsea now pose the biggest threat to their lead.

After Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and West Ham, they can assess their options on in the winter window. The Reds are not guaranteed their place at the top of the table come January, unless they win all of their remaining fixtures this month.

In order to maximise their chances of winning the Premier League in Arne Slot’s maiden season, a lot of conversation has been struck up regarding the business Liverpool might do next month. James Pearce recently reported it was unlikely the Reds would have a busy window but some other outlets suggest moves could be made to bolster the Anfield ranks.

It is no secret that Real Madrid have been browsing through the Liverpool team in recent months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the main name on their list. They have also shown interest in Ryan Gravenberch, and Spanish outlet Defensa Central reported earlier this month that Los Blancos could entertain a player exchange deal involving Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Madrid star is wanted by Arsenal as well, and with a €100 million (£82.5m) Transfermarkt valuation, Tchouaméni is not a cheap option. However, a follow-up report from Florian Plettenberg claims that Liverpool are not currently considering the rumoured swap deal with Real Madrid, and theere are no plans to offload Gravenberch at any point in 2025.

“Ryan Gravenberch is currently not considering leaving Liverpool. The 22-year-old is a key performer and a leading player for the team,” the Sky Sports reporter wrote. “Currently, there are no plans or discussions regarding a transfer in winter or summer. Been told that Liverpool also have no intention of pursuing a swap deal involving Aurélien Tchouaméni at this stage.”

Gravenberch joined Liverpool last summer on deadline day for £34 million from Bayern Munich. The midfielder was brought in as part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield restructure, following the departure of the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Gravenberch was initially a rotational player under Klopp but Slot has made him a regular part of his team this season.

The Dutch international has not missed a single Premier League match so far this season and has established himself as a key part of this title-challenging Liverpool side. Gravenberch is currently under contract until 2028 at Anfield.