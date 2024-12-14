Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas.

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool have not placed a timeframe on when Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will be back.

The defensive duo are on the sidelines after suffering injuries in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last month. Konate sustained a knee problem at the death while Bradley picked up a hamstring problem in the closing stages.

With Kostas Tsimikas also sidelined with an ankle complain, Slot has had just five senior defenders available for Liverpool’s past three games. The situation remains the same ahead of today’s clash against Fulham at Anfield as the Reds aim to stretch their lead at the Premier League summit to seven points.

Head coach Slot said (via the Liverpool Echo) “I have no clue (when they will be back), they are not on the pitch yet. Well, of course, I have a clue, but it is not that there is a game in our heads that we want them back for, no.”

Tsimikas has been back spotted in individual training but still needs time to work back to full fitness. “He has made the first positive step,” added Slot. “But when players are back on the grass, still playing time, sometimes there is a little bit of time in between that.

“But I cannot say exactly how long because not every player reacts in the same way. Some players are earlier back with the same injury and some players need a little bit more time.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton was absent for the 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League earlier this week and may still be unavailable. The midfielder was not spotted in training on Thursday. Alexis Mac Allister has to serve a one-match suspension for being booked five times in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota is expected to be back on the bench for Liverpool, though, having been absent for almost two months with a rib injury while Federico Chiesa is in contention to make the match-day squad for the first time since September.

Fulham are expected to be without Tom Cairney, Calvin Bassey (both suspension), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Harrison Reed (knee) and Joachim Andersen (calf).