Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with his next job after leaving Liverpool.

The German has just three more games as Reds boss before his exit at the end of the season. Klopp has spent eight-and-a-half years as Anfield chief and ensured Liverpool’s return to the European elite. Seven major trophies have been won, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp has insisted that he will take time off after departing Merseyside and won’t ever manage another English club. Klopp has previously been linked with becoming Germany’s next boss but Julian Nagelsmann recently signed a new deal until 2026.

However, The Independent has suggested that Klopp could head back to Borussia Dortmund - but in a backroom role. Klopp served as die Schwarzgelben boss between 2008-2015 and guided the club to two Bundesliga titles. But it is said that talk is ramping up about becoming Dortmund’s new head of football as they plan for the future.