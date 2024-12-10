Virgil van Dijk’s current Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season.

Virgil van Dijk insists there is still ‘no news’ on a potential fresh Liverpool contract.

The Reds captain’s current deal expires at the end of the season. Much has been made about protracted negotiations with Van Dijk, along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also see their respective contracts come to a conclusion in June.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold have all been offered fresh terms. But speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport after the 1-0 Champions League win over Girona in Spain, which secured Liverpool’s spot in the knockout stage of the competition, Van Dijk gave a curt response to those rumours.

On contract discussions, Van Dijk, 33, said: “There is no word.” Then when he was pressed on the matter, the centre-back added: “No word. No news.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been tight-lipped on negotiations with key trio Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold. It was Salah’s second-half penalty which earned the Reds their triumph over Girona - a sixth successive win in this season’s Champions League to move them into the last 16.