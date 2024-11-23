Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are looking to tie down those who are approaching the end of their contracts next year.

January is quickly approaching and soon, the transfer window will reopen for clubs to conduct their winter business. Liverpool are not expected to get much done in the new year but those who are nearing the end of their contracts will be free to enter pre-contract negotiations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all remain in the latter months of their Anfield deals and tensions are starting to rise among fans. Numerous reports have been doing the rounds since the summer, suggesting that talks have been underway for a while now regarding potential new contracts.

Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore recently revealed that he knows the club are working on getting papers signed for all three players. Speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted it was hard for him to imagine any of the trio leaving Liverpool.

“I know ownership is working feverishly to get deals done. Whether it’s all three, two of the three, one of the three, or none, I don’t know. But you look at those players and what I do like is that they all seem very dedicated right now. There is nobody, particularly in those three, who has taken a day off for some reason.

“Come January, particularly in Trent’s case, we’ll see what happens. But I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents.”

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold has been the main man in the spotlight ever since Real Madrid’s interest emerged. Los Blancos have been monitoring the right-back for some time now and his friendship with Jude Bellingham has also added an extra angle to the transfer links.

A lot has suggested that talks remain ongoing behind the scenes with the Premier League leaders. Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has also weighed in on Alexander-Arnold’s situation and has claimed that Liverpool are throwing everything they can at getting their vice-captain to pen a new deal.

However, he has also warned the club that if they allow a player like Alexander-Arnold to leave without giving everything to convince him to stay, it’s not going to go down well with the supporters.

“Liverpool are trying everything to convince Alexander-Arnold. They’re going to bend over backwards to keep him at the club. From what I’ve heard, they’re willing to put mega money on the table because they don’t want to lose him,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They’ll consider, as well, how much it would cost to replace him. In a situation like this, offering him higher wages may help them save money. The perception of the fans matters too — they must be seen to be doing all they can.

“If they do everything in their remit to tie him down to a new deal and he still leaves, that’s his choice and the fans will have to accept it. But if he’s just allowed to walk away without much of an effort to keep him, there’ll be issues.”