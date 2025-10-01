Victor Osimhen gives Liverpool the ultimate compliment after Galatasaray loss

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League with Victor Osimhen bagging the only goal.

Victor Osimhen hailed Liverpool as one of the best teams in Europe after Galatasaray recorded a famous victory.

The Turkish champions defeated their Premier League counterparts 1-0 in the Champions League clash at RAMS Park. The encounter was settled by Osimhen’s 16th-minute penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have fouled Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Galatasaray recorded their first home victory in the Champions League for seven years. They had been thrashed 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening fixture of the competition and the pressure was on.

And Osimhen, the talisman of Gala, has insisted that his side need to use the triumph as ‘motivation’ to try to reach the knockout stage. The striker told CBS Sports: “I’m extremely happy about the performance we put in about one of the greatest clubs in the world. For us, we never get carried away because this is a true test that Liverpool gave to us and I’m really happy about this win. It won’t take away that they are one of the best [teams] in the last decade. For us, it’s a really big motivation for us. They made us even better and we know we have a lot of things to work on. I’m really happy for this win and the team.”

Osimhen had a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker when representing Napoli in 2022. Coming up against one of the best stoppers in the world, the Nigeria international admitted he had to have increased concentration levels.

Osimhen added: “You come face-to-face with one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson. I have to be on high concentration for the place where I want to put the ball and I didn’t change it. For me, it’s a huge moment. I came against him when I played for my previous club and he heard my penalty so I needed to be highly concentrated to do better.

“We have quality in our team and we just need to be focused in many games in this competition. This is a huge step for us and we won’t be carried away because we beat Liverpool. It’s a big motivation.”