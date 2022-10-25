Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of their clash against Ajax.

Liverpool have been going through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League encounter against Ajax.

The Reds need just a point to book their spot in the next stage of the competition at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad underwent a session at their AXA Training Centre today before jetting off to Holland.

And Liverpool look set to welcome back two players against Ajax.

Darwin Nunez missed the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest with a muscle issue, having scored the match-winner against West Ham in the previous game.

The striker is back in training, however. As is Ibrahima Konate, who has been absent for the previous three games with a muscle injury. Konate missed the opening two months of the season.

Advertisement

Naby Keita also joined his team-mates in training. He hasn’t made an outing since the Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the end of July. Keita is ineligble to play for Liverpool against Ajax, though, having not been registered in their squad for the Champions League group stage.

However, Thiago Alcantara could not be spotted. He missed the Forest defeat with an ear infection.

Klopp had been hopeful the midfielder will be available to face Ajax, although it is a slight concern he did not train.