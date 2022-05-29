Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool are left licking their wounds after suffering Champions League final heartbreak to Real Madrid.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Los Blancos in Paris, which ended their chances of claiming a treble following triumphs in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to get revenge on Madrid after also falling to defeat in Kyiv four years ago.

Indeed, the Liverpool boss will be assessing where it went wrong for his side.

We assess the four main aspects that proved the Reds’ downfall.

Sticking with Thiago

Thiago Alcantara was poor for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There were concerned faces when Thiago Alcantara jogged down the tunnel during the warm-up.

Re-emerging moments later, there was a period of will-he-or-won’t-he be able to start.

After all, he’d limped off against Wolves only six days earlier with an Achilles issue and been doubtful throughout the build-up to the Stade de France encounter.

Thiago was deemed fit enough to feature - but the decision backfired.

In truth, the Spain international lacked the swagger he usually plays with.

There was a paucity of verve, a scarcity of gusto we’ve seen so frequently this season.

And Thiago’s pressing, too, was nowhere as intense as it should have been.

It looked as if the ex-Barcelona man was playing within himself. It appeared he was being troubled by a niggle.

When Thiago came off in the 77th minute, it was hardly a surprise.

Firmino flurry too late

Not only wasn’t it a shock that Thiago was withdrawn, but it was far too late.

He was replaced by Roberto Firmino, with Liverpool desperate to muster a leveller.

The Brazil international has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield this season but is still a key cog - especially off the bench.

And shortly after his introduction, the Reds got a decent fillip.

They began to get on top of Real for a period, with Firmino’s movement creating gaps and his hold-up play bringing others into attacks.

He needed to be introduced sooner.

Dissapointing Diaz

Diogo Jota replaces Luis Diaz of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz was another who failed to shine against Real.

Since arriving in January from Porto, the winger has been a revelation. No-one could have expected the impact he’s made.

But Diaz was well below his best on the big stage. In the first half, he got into decent positions but lacked end product.

After the break, his powers wilted. There were too many wrong decisions made.

Klopp gave Diaz a chance to impact the second period. It didn’t happen and he was affored too much time on the pitch.

Diogo Jota had made more of a mark in his 25-minute cameo than Diaz, with one header almost teeing-up Mo Salah, who was thwarted by the unbreachable Thibaut Courtois.

Off-days are entitled but Diaz’s came at the wrong time.

Keita composure alludes

Klopp may also, perhaps, regret bringing on Naby Keita for Jordan Henderson.

Fresh legs were required, change was needed.

But perhaps Henderson should have been left on - for one reason.

In the dying embers, the ball fell to Keita in acres of spaces and he couldn’t have asked for more time to pick his spot.

Composure and quality were required. Both were non-existent.

Keita attempted a shot with the outside of his right boot. Rather than finding the target, the ball was sent into orbit.

The Guinea international continues to split opinion among Kopites. Some question his quality, particularly in big moments.

It could be argued that Henderson would have done better in the same situation. Think of goals against AC Milan and Everton this season.